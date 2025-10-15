Home / Finance / News / 26% of Jan Dhan accounts with PSBs inactive as usage slows under PMJDY

26% of Jan Dhan accounts with PSBs inactive as usage slows under PMJDY

As of September 2025, 142.8 million Jan Dhan accounts in public sector banks are inactive; officials say RuPay card issuance gap also persists at 31 per cent

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
The percentage of inoperative Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts in public sector banks (PSBs) has risen to 26 per cent as of end-September 2025, up from 21 per cent a year earlier, indicating a slowdown in account activity under the government’s flagship financial inclusion scheme, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.
 
“As of September 2025, out of 545.5 million PMJDY accounts in PSBs, around 142.8 million were inoperative. For FY26, the target for opening new PMJDY accounts in PSBs is 20 million, of which 13.2 million (66 per cent) have been opened till September,” the official said.
 
Bank-wise activity trends
 
Among large banks, Bank of India (33 per cent) and Union Bank of India (32 per cent) reported the highest share of inactive accounts. Indian Overseas Bank (8 per cent) and Punjab & Sind Bank (9 per cent) recorded the lowest ratios. The State Bank of India (SBI) also saw a notable rise, with its inoperative share increasing from 19 per cent in September 2024 to 25 per cent in September 2025.
 
An email query sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, a savings account is treated as inoperative if there are no customer-initiated transactions for over two years.
 
Earlier this year, Business Standard reported that PSBs had closed about 1.5 million inoperative zero-balance Jan Dhan accounts in April as a one-time measure to weed out duplicate and dormant accounts. 
 
Financial inclusion and account usage
 
Launched in August 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMJDY aims to provide universal access to banking services for India’s unbanked population.
 
The official added that the gap between Jan Dhan accounts and RuPay card issuance under PSBs stood at 31 per cent as of September 2025. Of 545.5 million PMJDY accounts, 375.3 million have been issued RuPay cards, while 170.2 million are yet to receive them.
 
According to a Finance Ministry statement issued in August, 67 per cent of total PMJDY accounts—including those in private banks—are in rural and semi-urban areas, and 56 per cent are held by women, reflecting the scheme’s reach among underserved segments.
 
Over 380 million RuPay debit cards have been issued, each offering ₹2 lakh accident insurance cover. The average balance per Jan Dhan account has increased 3.7 times over the past decade, reaching ₹4,768 as of August 2025.
 
Global Findex flags high inactivity
 
A World Bank report titled Global Findex 2025, released in July, said that 35 per cent of bank account holders in India were not using their accounts in 2021, attributing part of this to Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.
 
It noted that nearly half of respondents with inactive accounts cited distance from financial institutions, lack of trust, and no immediate need for an account as key reasons for dormancy.
 

Topics :Jan Dhan YojanaPradhan Mantri Jan Arogya YojanaPradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

