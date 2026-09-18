MDR reset: Flat ₹5 UPI fee on the table for capital-market transactions

A flat fee of about ₹5 could replace the 0.02 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR), capped at about ₹300, for capital-market transactions conducted through UPI, after stockbrokers raised concerns over the existing cap, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposed change is likely to require a formal representation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), followed by approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, before it can be notified by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The move would bring capital-market transactions in line with categories such as insurance, education, bill payments, government payments, fuel and agriculture, where UPI transactions follow a flat fee.

“Stockbrokers’ ask is that UPI transactions for capital markets should attract a flat fee of ₹5. Once a formal representation comes through from Sebi, the flat fee can be notified, provided it receives approval from the RBI and the government as well. It is similar to the fee structure for insurance transactions through UPI,” said a person familiar with the matter.

An MDR is the fee a merchant pays its bank or payment service provider for accepting digital payments.

Emails sent to Sebi and NPCI seeking their comments did not elicit a response until press time.