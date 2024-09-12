NaBFID should become self-sustainable, not rely on govt: RBI dy governor

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) should aim to become a self-sustaining business that does not depend on "continuous government support", said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Thursday.

NaBFID is a development finance institution that was set up in 2021 to focus on infrastructure funding. “NaBFID over the medium term, should plan for self-sustainable operations under a business model that is not reliant on continuous government support,” said Rao.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An underdeveloped financial system and limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector reliant on banks and non-banking financial companies for financing. When the non-performing assets of banks increased over the past decade and a major NBFC defaulted on loans, "appetite of such financial intermediaries" for infrastructure investments reduced.