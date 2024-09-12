Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / NaBFID should become self-sustainable, not rely on govt: RBI dy governor

NaBFID should become self-sustainable, not rely on govt: RBI dy governor

Financial institutions' 'appetite' for infrastructure investments reduced, says M Rajeshwar Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI
He further noted that the underdeveloped financial system and the limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector heavily dependent on banks | File image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) should aim to become a self-sustaining business that does not depend on "continuous government support", said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Thursday.

NaBFID is a development finance institution that was set up in 2021 to focus on infrastructure funding. “NaBFID over the medium term, should plan for self-sustainable operations under a business model that is not reliant on continuous government support,” said Rao.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


An underdeveloped financial system and limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector reliant on banks and non-banking financial companies for financing. When the non-performing assets of banks increased over the past decade and a major NBFC defaulted on loans, "appetite of such financial intermediaries" for infrastructure investments reduced.

Rao said that high costs and long gestation periods complicate infrastructure financing and lead to asset-liability mismatches. Delays in approvals, clearances, land acquisition challenges and breaches of agreements exacerbate the risks and often result in cost overruns.

He said that the interdependence of infrastructure projects adds another layer of complexity. The success of one project often hinges on the availability of complementary infrastructure. This interconnectedness means that delays or issues in one project can affect others, making the financing process more intricate. Effective infrastructure development requires a holistic approach where projects are viewed as part of an interconnected network rather than in isolation. Successful outcomes depend on synchronized financial planning, meticulous execution, and leveraging synergies across projects.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee holds above lifetime low, supported by likely RBI intervention

Reserve Bank to stick to higher digitally-linked deposit buffer proposal

RBI slaps penalties on Axis, HDFC Bank for non-compliance with directives

Conundrum of the credit-deposit ratio: Understanding RBI's concerns

RBI rejects Canara Bank's bid for credit card subsidiary amid concerns

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBINBFC

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story