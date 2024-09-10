RBI slaps penalties on Axis, HDFC Bank for non-compliance with directives

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalised HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank for Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.91 crore, respectively.

According to an RBI press release, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, opened certain savings deposit accounts in the name of eligible entities and gave gifts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These were in the form of paying the first-year premium for the complimentary life insurance cover — costing more than Rs 250 — to customers at the time of accepting certain deposits.

Additionally, the bank failed to ensure that customers are not contacted after 7 pm and before 7 am.