Nasscom seeks more time to implement revised GST on delivery services

Nasscom submitted a representation to the Ministry of Finance on 28 October 2026, seeking an adequate transition period for implementing the revised GST treatment of delivery services facilitated through electronic commerce operators (ECOs), as recommended by the 57th GST Council. Nasscom has asked the government to defer this until January 1, 2027.

The GST Council has recommended changes to the taxation of delivery services associated with goods ordered through e-commerce platforms. These include a 5 per cent GST rate without input tax credit (ITC) for specified delivery services and bringing certain services within the tax liability framework applicable to ECOs under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act.