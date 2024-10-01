Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / NBBL introduces national pension system on Bharat Connect platform

NBBL introduces national pension system on Bharat Connect platform

With this partnership, individual investors will be able to contribute to existing NPS accounts with the help of Bharat Connect-enabled platforms

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande
Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday partnered with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to integrate the National Pension System (NPS) as a biller category on the Bharat Connect platform.

The Bharat Connect platform was earlier known as Bharat Bill Payment System.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


With this partnership, individual investors will be able to contribute to existing NPS accounts with the help of Bharat Connect-enabled platforms.

NBBL said the category has gone live for contributions on platforms such as Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), PhonePe, MobiKwik, and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net banking channel.

More players are expected to participate soon.

Over the past five years, NPS has recorded growth in both the volume and value of contributions.

More From This Section

UPI crosses 500 million daily transactions; value falls flat in September

GNPA ratio to improve to decadal best of 2.5% in FY25: Crisil report

IIFL Home Finance to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via public issue of bonds

Rupee depreciates 2 paise to 83.81 against US dollar in early trade

Services, retail credit growth moderate in Aug on drop in credit to NBFCs


As of September 2024, the subscriber base for NPS stood at around 3.8 million for retail accounts, 2.1 million for corporate accounts, and 9.4 million for government accounts.

NBBL collaborated with Axis Bank as a Biller Operating Unit (BOU) and technology service provider (TSP) Setu for integrating NPS with its platform.

“Building on the government’s vision of making essential financial services more inclusive, this integration will enable millions of NPS subscribers to invest in their future from the platform of their choice, democratised by Bharat Connect,” said Noopur Chaturvedi, chief executive officer (CEO), NBBL.

Bharat Connect has onboarded all central record-keeping agencies, including Protean, KFintech, and CAMS, ensuring that every existing NPS customer can make their contributions via Bharat Connect.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Regulators' panel brainstorm on taking action on spammers making robo calls

Premium

New pension norms in the works; finance ministry to meet state govts

Same-day settlement for NPS subscribers from July 1: Check details

PFRDA to begin same-day settlement for NPS subscribers from July 1

PFRDA to allow subscribers to keep 50% investment in equity upto 45 yrs age

Topics :PFRDANational Pension System

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story