NPAs: Amount recovery via debt recovery tribunal falls to 9.2% in FY23

Recoveries via IBC were back to over 40% in FY23 after two lackluster years.
Except for FY20, total recoveries via various channels as percentage of amount involved stayed around mid-teens levels. [Table 3]
Another aspect of stressed resolution – sales to asset reconstruction companies – shot up in FY23, mainly due to assets sold to newly operationalised bad bank, National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL).
During 2022-23, 9.7 per cent of the previous year’s stock of scheduled commercial banks’ gross NPAs was sold to ARCs as compared with only 3.2 per cent in 2021-22, RBI data shows.