Home / Finance / News / NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

UPI payments via RuPay credit cards have experienced slower adoption due to confusion in transaction classification

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is looking for ways to encourage RuPay credit card payments that are linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to a report by The Hindu Businessline (BL). UPI payments via RuPay credit cards have experienced slower adoption due to confusion in transaction classification. To rectify this, NPCI has implemented a system allowing differentiation between RuPay credit cards on UPI transactions and regular UPI transactions made through QR codes.

According to the BL report, the integration of RuPay credit cards on UPI has led to confusion, particularly among merchants who are not able to differentiate between the two transaction types. This has caused discrepancies in merchant discount rates (MDR) and interchange fees. NPCI has introduced a mechanism, currently live, that notifies the system when a credit card on UPI transaction occurs. This mechanism empowers merchants and banks to accurately classify and assess charges for the specific transaction type.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Also Read: Transferred money to the wrong UPI ID? Here's how can retrieve it

The classification mechanism has been live for approximately a month, with ongoing integration efforts by payment gateways and intermediaries. NPCI aims for widespread adoption within the next 15-20 days. While the update addresses the current challenges, some industry players express concerns about the ad hoc implementation, suggesting that testing the ecosystem before introducing the feature would have resulted in a smoother transition.

To further incentivise increased adoption of RuPay on UPI and mitigate potential discrimination against these transactions, NPCI is exploring a fee income-based incentive model. Under this model, payment gateways may compensate merchants for the higher charges associated with RuPay UPI transactions compared to zero charges for regular UPI transactions.

NPCI has also been actively promoting the issuance and adoption of RuPay cards to reduce reliance on foreign players like Visa and Mastercard.
 

Also Read

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

As credit card transactions rise in India, debit cards take a backseat

Technical snag hits UCO Bank's IMPS; impact yet to be ascertained

Rupee appreciates 32 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

India's FDI share gain more than others in its backyard, shows data

Rupee little changed as RBI support aids, inflation data in focus

Consumer durables sales see a pick-up on lucrative festival finance schemes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :National Payments Corporation of IndiaRuPay cardsRuPayUPIUPI transactionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story