Number of ITRs filed between Apr-June 2023 nearly doubled to 13.6 million

As per the comparative statistics of ITR filing available on the I-T e-filing portal, over 7.03 million tax returns were filed in April-June 2022-23. This number surged 93.76 per cent to over 13.6 mn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In July, which is the last month of I-T return filing, over 54.1 million returns were filed, taking the total number of filing to over 67.7 million by the month-end

Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
The number of income tax returns filed between April-June 2023 nearly doubled to over 13.6 million over the previous year, indicating early filing by taxpayers to avoid last-minute rush.

The last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the previous fiscal by individuals and those who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31. So for income earned in 2022-23 (April-March) fiscal, the deadline to file ITR for this category of taxpayers was July 31, 2023.

In July, which is the last month of I-T return filing, over 54.1 million returns were filed, taking the total number of filing to over 67.7 million by the month-end.

As per the comparative statistics of ITR filing available on the I-T e-filing portal, over 7.03 million tax returns were filed in April-June 2022-23. This number surged 93.76 per cent to over 13.6 million in April-June 2023-24.

The 10 million ITR filing milestone was also reached 13 days ahead on June 26 in the current fiscal, compared to July 8 last financial year.

The income tax department has attributed the relatively early ITR filing for AY 2023-24 to social media campaigns along with targeted e-mail and SMS campaigns to encourage taxpayers to be early filers.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

