Home / Finance / News / PFRDA to expand NPS coverage, targets agri sector and gig workers

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage, targets agri sector and gig workers

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann says the regulator aims to extend pension coverage through FPOs, self-help groups and fintech tie-ups, and may allow gold and silver investments

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann
PFRDA Chairman S Ramann
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) plans to expand pension coverage in India by focusing on the agriculture sector, self-help groups (SHGs), and gig workers, Chairman S Ramann said on Wednesday at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
 
The regulator is also examining the possibility of allowing pension funds to invest in commodities such as gold and silver, pending approval from its internal committee.
 
Expanding NPS reach to agriculture and informal sectors
 
“We have been very conservative with investment guidelines. Pension funds, including those under other regulators, have now requested that commodities be brought within the fold of these investment norms,” Ramann said.
 
On PFRDA’s goal of reaching 100 million customers in the next 24 months, he said, “We have a clear roadmap. We have drawn out four verticals to go deep into, and the agriculture sector is one of them. There are over 50,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and many institutional systems like SHGs that want to improve their own savings and future.”
 
PFRDA aims to access the agriculture sector through FPOs, each comprising 300–500 members, and expand its reach beyond the formal, organised workforce. Ramann said the regulator wants people to diversify their pension portfolios and hold multiple schemes over long periods — ideally 15 years or more — to fully benefit from the power of compounding.
 
Focus on gig and platform workers
 
PFRDA is also exploring innovative pension models for platform and gig workers, who currently lack long-term savings options. The regulator is working on flexible pension schemes tailored to this segment.
 
“We have already built a flexible architecture within the National Pension System (NPS), allowing for interoperability and portability. The key challenge now is distribution. We need more people to be aware of NPS and able to access it — especially through fintech platforms with large customer bases,” Ramann said.
 
Fintech integration and simplified onboarding
 
The regulator is also working to simplify onboarding processes for informal and platform workers — such as those associated with Uber or Urban Company — by streamlining Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.
 
Ramann said that while the NPS remains a strong long-term product, the biggest challenge lies in distribution. “The fintech industry can play a critical role in reaching a large and diverse customer base,” he added.
 
PFRDA is collaborating with banks, fintech firms, and digital platforms to integrate NPS into their systems and expand pension access across sectors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks like SBI well versed to handle acquisition financing: C S Setty

Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

Centre to allow digital payments via biometric authentication from today

Topics :PFRDA increases incentivesPFRDANPS scheme

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story