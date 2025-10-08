Home / Finance / News / Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

PhonePe claims to have helped citizens avert potential financial fraud losses of around Rs 125 crore, while Paytm has helped save Rs 68 crore in the last 2 months

Rahul Chari
Chari said that at present FRI is being used primarily in the banking sector and payment services
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Payment apps PhonePe and Paytm have helped citizens avert potential financial frauds worth Rs 200 crore by using the fraud risk indicator platform developed by the Department of Telecom, a senior Walmart group official said on Wednesday.

While giving a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress (IMC), PhonePe co-founder Rahul Chari said that by using FRI (Fraud Risk Indicator) data, apps like PhonePe and Paytm have frozen more than 10 lakh accounts and wallets.

"They have blocked more than 48 lakh suspicious transactions. More than 200 crore rupees in potential financial loss have been averted. The DoT has been able to save more than that in the potential financial loss to consumers in just 3-4 months prior to the launch," Chari said.

According to the breakup shared by Chari, PhonePe claims to have helped citizens avert potential financial fraud losses of around Rs 125 crore, while Paytm has helped save Rs 68 crore in the last 2 months.

Chari said that at present FRI is being used primarily in the banking sector and payment services.

"But to realise the full potential of this platform, it is very important that every government department and private entity that is using the mobile number as the financial identity of the citizen must be onboarded on this platform," Chari said.

He said that the strength of the FRI platform comes from its data visibility.

"Through a public-private partnership between the DoT, other departments, as well as companies like PhonePe, Paytm and banks, we must increase the visibility of the Sanchar Saathi app and crowdsource this data so that the DoT FRI platform can get even stronger," Chari said.

He said companies like PhonePe and Paytm have their own intelligent signals. "Creating a feedback loop of these signals into the DoT FRI platform will mean that the DoT FRI platform will evolve into being one of the best cyber fraud detection platforms in the world," Chari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

Centre to allow digital payments via biometric authentication from today

CBIC rolls out automated approval system for IFSC code registration

Cross-border payments to be PayPal's focus from India perspective

Topics :PhonePePaymentpayments appfrauds

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story