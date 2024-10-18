Rate cut at this stage will be premature, very very risky: RBI Governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday cautioned that a cut in the policy rate at this stage could be premature and "very risky" since the latest consumer inflation print is high at 5.5 per cent and the next print is also expected to remain high.

Speaking at Bloomberg's India Credit Forum, Das said, "...rate cut at this stage will be very premature and can be very, very risky when your inflation is 5.5 per cent and the next print is also expected to be high. You can't be cutting your rate, more so if your growth is also doing well."

Das indicated that the RBI would consider cutting rates only when it has confidence that inflation is durably aligned with the target of 4 per cent. He emphasised, "I would not like to speculate on a rate cut in advance. We will need to wait for incoming data."

Additionally, RBI's action will depend on the inflation outlook as policy has to be forward-looking. "So, we have to see what is the outlook on inflation in the next six months or one year... based on that we would take action," he said.

Earlier this week, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra indicated that domestic headline retail inflation is expected to align with the 4 per cent target on a durable basis in FY26.

Last week, the reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged for the tenth straight review meeting while altering the stance to "neutral". Following the change in stance, market participants began speculating that this shift could lead to a rate cut as early as December, when the next policy review meeting is scheduled.

However, September's inflation print at 5.49 per cent — a nine-month high — is proving to be a dampener to the market's expectations. Das, in his monetary policy statement, had indicated that while headline inflation is on a downward trajectory, the moderation in headline inflation is expected to reverse in September and is likely to remain elevated in the near term due to adverse base effects, among other factors.

Commenting on whether the RBI is running the risk of falling behind the curve when it comes to rate cuts, Das on Friday said, "I think market expectations and the Reserve Bank's policy... they are well conversed. And I would like to say that certainly we are not behind the curve." Referring to rate cuts by other central banks, he said, "We don't want to join any party. We would rather wait and watch. And if we decide to join the party, we would like to join it on a durable basis."

"We do watch what other systemic banks are doing, particularly the Fed, because it impacts almost every economy in the world. Having said that, our decisions are primarily dependent on the domestic inflation, growth, and macroeconomic situation," he added.

Meanwhile, Das highlighted that the RBI has no specific target so far as the build-up of reserves is concerned. India’s foreign exchange reserves touched $700 billion — the fourth country in the world to cross $700 billion in reserves after China, Japan, and Switzerland.

Das said the necessity to build up foreign exchange reserves stems from the horrors of the taper tantrum in 2013.

"We saw, not long ago in 2013, India experienced, like many other economies, the taper tantrum. I have seen the kind of volatility the markets witnessed and the kind of challenges which the RBI had to deal with. We cannot have a repeat of that situation," Das said, adding that India is growing and we cannot always depend on global safety nets.

"In today's world, I think each country has to build up its own safety net. In that background, whenever the market offers an opportunity, we are building up reserves. I think a large economy like India must build its own resilience, must build its own buffer, must build its own capacity to withstand, you know, the capital flows," he further said.

Das also clarified that, contrary to popular belief, the RBI is not managing the exchange rate. "Sometimes there is an impression as if we are managing the exchange rate. We are not managing the exchange rate. The rupee is depreciating overall vis-à-vis the dollar, and we buy dollars whenever there is an opportunity. And when there is a dollar shortage in the market, we supply dollars to the market," he said.

"From January 2022 until now, the rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the dollar is about 11.5 per cent. The dollar has appreciated during this period by about 8-8.5 per cent. So, the rupee has been depreciating in response to the overall movement of the dollar and the overall movement of the international market," he added.

Meanwhile, the governor did not give any indication of whether he will continue for another term in office if asked by the government. Das' term is set to end on December 10 this year, and it remains to be seen if his term will be extended for a third time.

"At the moment, it is not on my mind," Das said, adding that there are certain items which were initiated and need to be concluded. Several discussion papers were given out in the public domain, and comments have come. "I have asked my colleagues in the RBI to try and examine those comments, and our effort will be to try and issue regulatory guidelines on them," he said.

"The next MPC meeting will also come up. So, already my table is full. I have no time to think of what’s next. We will see," Das added.

He also highlighted that his six years in office have been very challenging, but the RBI has navigated the last six years with great success, which can be gauged by the macroeconomic fundamentals being resilient and financial stability being well maintained.

"The biggest achievement of the RBI in the last six years has been maintaining the stability of the financial system," Das said.