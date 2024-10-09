Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, policy stance changed to 'neutral'
LiveNew Update

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, policy stance changed to 'neutral'

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting October 2024 LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest news updates on RBI's monetary policy announcements here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses during the 188th AGM of Bombay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
“Because it is their first meeting, they will look to the RBI. I don’t think they will take an interfering stance in at least the first meeting,” said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Gilts.“There is a possibility of downward revision in the growth forecast because the RBI seems to be high on growth compared to even the government,” Goel added.

“ICRA expects the CPI (consumer price index) rate to undershoot the MPC forecast of 4.4 per cent for Q2FY25, although the full-year FY25 print is likely to remain in line with its forecast of 4.5 per cent. Despite the US Fed’s 50 bps rate cut in September, we do not expect any rate action in the MPC’s October meeting, although a change in stance appears possible,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

The MPC is likely to consider factors such as inflationary pressures, global economic uncertainties, and domestic growth prospects. This comes amid ongoing concerns about inflation, particularly with rising food and fuel prices earlier this year. Read here for a detailed story.

Three new members were inducted into the MPC: Economist Saugata Bhattacharya, Dr Nagesh Kumar, director and chief executive at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, and Ram Singh, director of the Delhi School of Economics.

Economists are of the opinion that it is unlikely the new members will vote against the three other RBI officials on the MPC so early on. The new members might "agree with RBI’s house view for some time,” said Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Bank of America Corp. “Still, incoming near-term data is much more mixed, and growth risks appear tilted to the downside,” he said. 

"With the inflation rate at 3.65 per cent in August, falling below the 4 per cent target, there is cautious optimism despite ongoing concerns about food inflation and crude prices due to Middle East tensions. The favourable monsoon and the Fed’s rate cut provide the RBI with ample opportunity to adjust its policy and implement rate cuts in the foreseeable future. This is expected to support the market in the long run by providing liquidity and bolstering the economy’s growth trajectory," Anwin Aby George, Research Analyst, Geojit Financial Services, said.

“The policy stance is expected to be unchanged (withdrawal of accommodation). In the past the RBI has preferred to retain policy flexibility by not providing policy guidance. The change in stance has been linked to the future policy rate path and delinked from liquidity. Hence, the stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ is expected to be retained in October. The key change will be a more positive assessment on the inflation outlook,” said Gaura Sengupta, economist, IDFC First Bank.

The monetary policy committee maintained its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance and kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. External members Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal had backed a 25-basis-point rate cut and a neutral stance.

Analysts expect the central bank to maintain its current ‘wait-and-watch’ stance

The meeting will provide insight into India’s broader economic growth trajectory. Reports indicate that market analysts expect the central bank to maintain its current ‘wait-and-watch’ stance. However, some believe that the persistent inflationary concerns could prompt a potential rate hike.

All the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard stated that the reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review. Respondents said that the decision to keep rates unchanged would be based on the ongoing risk of food inflation, as daily retail prices, particularly those of vegetables, continue to trend upward.

RBI MPC Meeting 2024 LIVE updates: Expecting more nimble and prudent guidance

While no rate action is expected immediately, there is merit in changing the monetary policy stance to “neutral”, in my opinion. RBI will also continue to stay nimble and prudent in managing liquidity with no tool being off the table. 

It is expected repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent, however several experts predict a switch to a ‘neutral’ stance for the first time since June 2019 from its current hawkish view.

In its 50th monetary policy review, the RBI’s MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, maintaining its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance. This was primarily due to food inflation-related concerns. External members Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal had advocated for a 25-basis-point rate cut and a neutral stance.

The MPC is set to discuss key issues influencing India’s monetary policy. That includes inflationary pressures on food and fuel, rising crude oil prices, and tensions in West Asia. The meeting will also provide insight into India’s broader economic growth trajectory. Reports indicate that market analysts expect the central bank to maintain its current ‘wait-and-watch’ stance. However, some believe that the persistent inflationary concerns could prompt a potential rate hike.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day deliberations on Monday. Led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee is expected to decide on key areas including interest rates, inflation, and global oil prices, as well as the country’s growth outlook. The decisions from this meet will be announced today. The meeting is the first under a new policy committee following the appointment last week of three external members, well-known economists with academic and finance backgrounds.
This marks the fourth RBI MPC meeting of the financial year 2024-25. The central bank holds six bi-monthly meetings annually, reviewing various macroeconomic indicators. Previous meetings this financial year took place in April, June, and August, with subsequent meetings scheduled for December and February. The six-member MPC began discussions on October 7, with the meeting set to conclude today.
Three new members were inducted into the MPC, replacing outgoing external members. Economist Saugata Bhattacharya, Dr Nagesh Kumar, director and chief executive at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, and Ram Singh, director of the Delhi School of Economics, now join Governor Das, executive director Rajiv Ranjan, and Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on the panel. The meeting is the first under a new policy committee following the appointment last week of three external members, well-known economists with academic and finance backgrounds.
The MPC is set to discuss key issues influencing India’s monetary policy. That includes inflationary pressures on food and fuel, rising crude oil prices, and tensions in West Asia. The meeting will also provide insight into India’s broader economic growth trajectory. Reports indicate that market analysts expect the central bank to maintain its current ‘wait-and-watch’ stance. However, some believe that the persistent inflationary concerns could prompt a potential rate hike. Nomura’s Sonal Verma expects a rate-cutting cycle to begin in October, while HDFC Bank sees possible policy accommodation if food inflation is controlled. In its 50th monetary policy review, the RBI’s MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, maintaining its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance. This was primarily due to food inflation-related concerns. External members Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal had advocated for a 25-basis-point rate cut and a neutral stance. Despite inflationary pressures being considered temporary, the RBI lowered growth expectations for the June quarter from 7.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent. The MPC cited weaker corporate profitability and government expenditure for this change.
The decision on interest rates will be announced by Governor Das at 10 am on October 9, followed by a press conference at noon. Both the announcement and the press briefing will be live-streamed across the RBI’s official social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). Governor Shaktikanta Das has so far dismissed calls for rate cuts, concerned that high food prices will prevent inflation from staying at the 4 per cent target level on a sustainable basis. However, with the US Federal Reserve now pivoting and other central banks following with rate cuts, pressure is building on the RBI to do the same, especially after good rainfall and predictions of a bumper harvest.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

