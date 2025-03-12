RBI invites application for SRO in account aggregator space by June 15

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday invited applications from entities to become a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in the account aggregator (AA) space by June 15.

According to RBI, the AA ecosystem is distinct in its complexity, involving the exchange of data among a diverse array of regulated entities (REs) operating under varied regulatory environments.

The complexity necessitates frequent coordination among REs to address various operational issues. Given its inherent diversity and to support smoother adoption and stabilisation, it is desirable to have a dedicated SRO for the account aggregator space, RBI said.

RBI already has SROs for microfinance entities and fintechs.

AAs facilitate the secure and seamless exchange of specified financial information through non-banking financial company-account aggregators (NBFC-AAs), which act as intermediaries between financial information providers (FIPs) and financial information users (FI-Us).

These FIPs and FI-Us fall under the purview of different financial sector regulators (FSRs), namely the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Also Read

Currently, there are over 10 entities operating as AAs.

“Owing to the idiosyncrasies of the AA ecosystem and the need to strike a balance between regulation and innovation, it is felt that an SRO for the AA ecosystem could play an important role,” RBI said.

According to RBI, the SRO-AA is expected to operate with credibility, objectivity, and responsibility under the overall oversight of RBI to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the AA ecosystem.

Entities looking to apply for an SRO licence should be a not-for-profit company. Additionally, the SRO has to demonstrate a net worth of Rs 2 crore within a period of one year after recognition as an SRO-AA.

“The applicant must possess or demonstrate the ability to create the necessary infrastructure to enable it to discharge the responsibilities of the SRO-AA effectively and consistently. It must have the capability and resources for a robust IT infrastructure and the ability to deploy technological solutions within a reasonable timeframe,” RBI said.

Among key functions, the SRO-AA has to establish minimum benchmarks and conventions for professional market conduct among its members. In the interest of its members, the SRO-AA should aim to protect the interests of customers, participants, and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Additionally, the SRO-AA has to complement and supplement the role of RBI and other financial sector regulators in ensuring better compliance with regulatory guidelines, development of the sector, protection of stakeholder interests, fostering innovation, and detecting early warning signals. “The SRO-AA is also expected to act as a bridge between the participants and the Reserve Bank and other financial sector regulators,” RBI said.