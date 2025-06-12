RBI allows KYC updation for low-risk customers till 30 June 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed regulated entities to continue allowing transactions for individual low-risk customers, while ensuring their Know Your Customer (KYC) details are updated by 30 June 2026 or within one year of falling due, whichever is later.

The move follows observations of a significant backlog in periodic KYC updates, especially in accounts opened for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under government schemes and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). The delays have been obstructing credit of DBT and scholarship amounts.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , chairing the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting, had urged regulators to provide citizens with a seamless KYC experience across the financial sector. She also called for faster refunds of unclaimed financial assets—such as dormant bank deposits, unclaimed dividends, shares, post office savings, insurance payouts, and pension funds—to rightful owners.

Business Correspondents authorised for KYC tasks In a key enabling move, RBI has now permitted authorised Business Correspondents (BCs) to assist in the KYC updation process. These BCs may also help activate inoperative accounts, helping reduce delays in DBT and government-linked payments. “Self-declaration from the customer, in case of no change in KYC information or a change only in address, may be obtained through an authorised BC,” RBI said in a circular. “Banks shall enable their BC systems to record these declarations and supporting documents electronically.” A senior public sector bank official added, “Expanding the BC network will be crucial. Regular KYC updates through BCs can smoothen credit disbursals under DBT and scholarship schemes.”

Mandatory communication and reminders The RBI has mandated that regulated entities (REs) provide customers at least three advance notices, including one by physical letter, prior to the due date of KYC updation. If a customer fails to comply, the RE must send three further reminders, again including one by post, at appropriate intervals. REs are required to implement these directions by 1 January 2026. Special drives, rural outreach Banks have also been advised to conduct camps and outreach campaigns, particularly targeting rural and semi-urban branches, or locations with high KYC pendency. These campaigns are expected to improve compliance and reduce inactive accounts.