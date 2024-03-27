Home / Finance / News / RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low: Traders

RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low: Traders

The rupee fell to a record low of 83.45 in the closing minutes of the session. It was at 83.37 against the dollar as of 03:28 p.m. IST, down by 0.1% compared with its close of 83.28 on Tuesday

During the session, the rupee was also pressured by weakness in the offshore Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian central bank likely sold U.S. dollars to cap further deprecation in the rupee after the currency hit a fresh record low on Wednesday due to strong dollar demand from local importers and oil companies, four traders told Reuters.

The rupee fell to a record low of 83.45 in the closing minutes of the session. It was at 83.37 against the dollar as of 03:28 p.m. IST, down by 0.1% compared with its close of 83.28 on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the session, the rupee was also pressured by weakness in the offshore Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen. At least three state-run banks were seen offering dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, near the end of the session, traders said.
 

Also Read

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee dwindles 3 paise, reaches 83.19 against US dollar in early trade

RBI intervenes to helps rupee from hitting new low amid high US yields

Rupee dwindles 4 paise, reaches 83.17 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade today

NBBL to begin work on net banking interoperability from April: Report

Rupee recovers from all-time lows; rises 29 paise to 83.32 per dollar

Bank direct lending to NBFCs to moderate at Rs 1.7-1.9 trn in FY25: ICRA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIRupeeUS Dollar

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story