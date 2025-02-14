RBI supersedes New India Cooperative Bank board after imposing restrictions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday superseded the board of Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank for a period of 12 months and appointed Shreekant, former chief general manager of State Bank of India (SBI), as administrator to manage the bank’s affairs during this period.

Additionally, the RBI has appointed a committee of advisers, which includes Ravindra Sapra, former general manager, SBI, and Abhijeet Deshmukh, to assist the administrator in discharging his duties.

On Thursday, the RBI imposed a ban on the cooperative bank, prohibiting it from granting or renewing loans and advances, making investments, incurring any liabilities—including borrowing funds—and accepting fresh deposits, among other actions, without prior approval from the central bank.

This decision was made in light of supervisory concerns arising from recent material developments in the bank, aimed at protecting the interests of its depositors.

Additionally, the RBI directed the bank not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor. However, the bank has been allowed to set off loans against deposits.

The RBI has also allowed the bank to incur expenditure on certain essential items such as salaries of employees, rent, and electricity bills.

These restrictions on the bank will remain in place for six months.

According to the RBI, the restrictions imposed on the bank should not per se be construed as cancellation of its banking licence.

“The bank will continue to undertake banking business subject to restrictions specified until its financial position improves. The RBI continues to monitor the position of the bank and will take necessary actions, including modifications of the directions, as warranted, depending upon circumstances and in the interest of depositors,” the central bank said.

Capital adequacy and financial performance

The bank is in breach of RBI norms for capital adequacy. According to its annual report for FY24, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 9.06 per cent as of March 31, 2024, against the minimum requirement of 10 per cent stipulated by the RBI.

The urban cooperative bank posted a net loss of Rs 22.77 crore in FY24. However, the losses narrowed from Rs 30.74 crore in FY23.

The bank’s advances shrank by 11.66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,174.84 crore at the end of March 2024 from Rs 1,329.88 crore in March 2023.

Its deposits grew by 1.26 per cent to Rs 2,436.37 crore as of March 2024, compared to Rs 2,405.86 crore as of March 31, 2023.

As of March-end 2024, savings deposits accounted for 27.95 per cent of total deposits, current deposits constituted 4.23 per cent, and term deposits made up 67.82 per cent.

Cooperative banking structure in India

According to the RBI, the cooperative banking structure comprises urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and rural credit cooperatives (RCCs). There are 1,472 UCBs and 107,961 RCCs in the country, latest data shows.

While the number of UCBs surged in the 1990s due to a liberal licensing policy, over the years, nearly a third of newly licensed banks became financially unsound.

Starting from FY05, the RBI initiated a process of consolidation, including:

- Amalgamation of unviable UCBs with their viable counterparts

- Closure of non-viable entities

- Suspension of new licence issuance

As a result, the number of UCBs has declined steadily over the last two decades from 1,926 to 1,472.

Since FY05, the sector has witnessed 156 mergers, including six in FY24. Of these:

* Three were in Maharashtra

* Two were in Telangana

* One was in Gujarat