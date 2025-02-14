Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Poor governance: RBI replaces New India Co-op Bank's board for 12 months

Poor governance: RBI replaces New India Co-op Bank's board for 12 months

Customers queued outside New India Cooperative Bank's branches in Mumbai on Friday seeking answers on the abrupt shut down of certain key services

New India Co-operative Bank
Mumbai: Customers make inquiries at New India Co-operative Bank, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The RBI on Thursday imposed several restrictions on the city-based bank, including on withdrawal of funds by depositors, amid supervisory concerns (PTI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A day after imposing restrictions on Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded its Board of Directors for 12 months, citing poor governance standards, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
 
“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 36 AAA read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Co-operative Societies), the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of New India Cooperative Bank Ltd, Mumbai, for a period of 12 months,” the statement issued by the RBI read.
 

RBI appoints ex-SBI manager to head bank

The RBI appointed Shreekant, a former chief general manager of the State Bank of India (SBI), as the administrator to manage the bank’s affairs. Additionally, a committee of advisors has been formed to assist him, comprising Ravindra Sapra (former general manager, SBI) and Abhijeet Deshmukh (chartered accountant).
 

RBI imposes curbs on New India Co-op Bank

The move follows sweeping restrictions imposed on the bank on Thursday, including a six-month freeze on withdrawals due to liquidity concerns. Depositors cannot access their savings, current, or other accounts, though the bank has been allowed to set off loans against deposits and cover essential expenses such as employee salaries, rent, and utility bills.
 
The RBI stated that the bank cannot grant or renew loans, make new investments, or accept fresh deposits without prior approval. It assured depositors that those eligible could claim up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). 

Also Read

Decoded: Why RBI stopped New India Co-operative Bank's operations

RBI intervention boosts rupee to strongest weekly gain in 19 months

NBFCs urge RBI to raise ECB limit, ease loan recovery and eKYC rules

RBI flags FEMA breach in overseas guarantees, seeks corporate compliance

Saluja ceases to be Religare director; Tripathi named chairperson

 

Customers queue outside New India Co-op Bank

With 28 branches, primarily in Mumbai, the bank’s sudden restrictions have sparked panic among customers, many of whom depend on their accounts for daily expenses, bill payments, and loan EMIs. 
 
The situation is reminiscent of the 2019 Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) crisis, where financial irregularities led to business curbs and an eventual takeover by Centrum Financial Services. The RBI’s latest intervention aims to stabilise the bank while ensuring depositor interests are protected.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FinMin asks ICAI to review new Income Tax Bill 2025, suggest improvements

Customers panic as RBI bans withdrawals from New India Co-operative Bank

Overall bank exposure to NBFCs moderates, but remain primary source

Rupee rises 8 paise to 86.85 against US dollar during early trade

IBBI mandates timely reporting of insolvency assignments on portal

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIReserve BankBankingBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story