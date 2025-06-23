Retail credit growth slows in Q4 FY25 despite rate cut: CIBIL report

The retail credit market continued to see a softening in the last quarter of 202425, as new loan originations (partly a measure of credit demand and supply) grew at a slower rate of 5 per cent in March 2025 against 12 per cent a year ago, according to a report.

The slowdown was despite the RBI slashing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in February.

This and other factors pushed the Credit Market Indicator (CMI) to a two-year low of 97, according to TransUnion CIBIL's June 2025 Credit Market Report.

A higher CMI reading indicates improving credit market health, while a lower reading indicates a decline.

"The muted demand was more pronounced among consumers 35 years old or younger. Consequently, the share of New-to-Credit (NTC) consumers that lenders supplied decreased by three percentage points during the same period, given that a large share of younger consumers constitute the NTC segment," it said. However, it said, signs of improving credit performance emerged, particularly through consistent month-over-month declines in credit card delinquencies from January to March 2025. The slowing of credit demand from younger consumers was evident from the fall in the share of enquiries from those aged 35 years or younger to 56 per cent for the quarter ending March 2025, down from 58 per cent in the quarter ending March 2024.