Limit on duration for state debt STRIPS may dent demand, say insurers

The Indian central bank's attempt to create a market for separate trading of principal and interest for state government debt may be dampened by rules on the duration of bonds eligible for such securities, top insurers said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India enabled Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (STRIPS) for state debt but said these securities can only be issued for bonds with a residual maturity of up to 14 years.

With about half of state debt supply in longer-duration papers, the regulation could curb demand, mainly from insurance companies which are the biggest investors in STRIPS.

"As far as life insurance companies are concerned, the demand is more for above 20-year papers. I expect the RBI to eventually remove the duration cap in state debt STRIPS and allow STRIPS even for 30-year papers," said Rahul Bhuskute, CIO at Bharti AXA Life Insurance. STRIPS allow dealers to sell principal and interest payments independently, enhancing liquidity in the state government securities by enabling distinct trading of these components. Until now, STRIPS were allowed only for central government securities, with no limit on duration. "Insurance companies have liabilities up to 40-plus years and hence preference is always towards STRIPS with longer maturities," said Sachin Bajaj, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance.