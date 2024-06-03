Home / Finance / News / Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 7,755 cr left with public; 97.82% returned

Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 7,755 cr left with public; 97.82% returned

"Thus, 97.82 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the central bank said in a statement

2,000 note, Indian currency, Rupees
The facility for the exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.82 per cent of the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,755 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 7,755 crore at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023.

The facility for the exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

Topics :banknotesRBI

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

