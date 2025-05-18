Rupee steady against dollar in 2025, weakens against euro, pound

While the rupee has held its ground against the US dollar in the current calendar year, it has depreciated significantly against the euro and pound. The local currency has weakened by 6.83 per cent and 5.44 per cent against the euro and pound respectively, as both currencies strengthened markedly against the greenback during the period.

The unit remained stable against the dollar, with a marginal 0.01 per cent appreciation so far in 2025.

ALSO READ: US remittance tax plan could impact Indian households, rupee: GTRI The euro appreciated by 8.13 per cent against the dollar in the current calendar year, while the pound strengthened by 6.12 per cent during the same period.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of currencies, has fallen by 7.09 per cent in 2025 so far. On Friday, it settled at 100.79.

“Euro and pound, they appreciated a lot against the dollar because of the trade tariffs,” said V R C Reddy, Head of Treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “However, there have been some positive developments and the dollar index is rebounding, and there is optimism around the US and China trade,” he added.

Trade developments fuel currency shifts

On 8 May, the US and UK signed a trade agreement aimed at deepening economic ties by reducing tariffs and expanding market access. The deal cuts US tariffs on up to 100,000 British car imports annually and removes duties on UK steel and aluminium, while the UK agreed to allow limited, tariff-free imports of US beef and ethanol.

ALSO READ: Indian Rupee gains after a one-day fall; opens 25 paise higher at 85.30/$ The agreement was welcomed by markets, with the British pound appreciating against the greenback as investor sentiment improved on the back of stronger UK export prospects and renewed confidence in the UK economy. However, the dollar saw limited upside, as expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to weigh on its performance despite the trade breakthrough.

“The dollar is overvalued and there is room for the euro and pound to rise further,” said a market participant. “If we look at the data, the US Federal Reserve is expected to go for a rate cut, which means the dollar index might again fall below 100,” the person added.

Dollar pressured by Fed, investor sentiment

In early 2025, Europe’s major currencies strengthened significantly against the US dollar, as growing concerns over the US economic outlook prompted investors to shift portfolio allocations towards Europe and the UK.

Additionally, the US-China trade truce initially lifted the dollar index, but the optimism quickly faded. Weaker-than-expected US economic data this week reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates more than three times this year, pushing the dollar index lower.

In a surprise breakthrough, the United States and China agreed on Monday to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods for an initial 90-day period — marking a major step toward de-escalating the prolonged trade war and lifting global market sentiment.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday that the United States and China had agreed to a 90-day pause on trade measures, following weekend negotiations with Chinese officials in Geneva. The deal includes a mutual reduction of tariffs during this period, offering a temporary reprieve from escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.