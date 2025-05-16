Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves hit 7-month high of $690.6 billion, gold up $4.5 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $4.5 billion to a seven-month high of $690.6 billion, driven largely by gold valuation gains amid continued rupee volatility

Experts attributed the rise in reserves largely to revaluation gains. Gold prices increased by 2.61 per cent to $3,325 per ounce during the reporting week
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.5 billion in the week ended 9 May to $690.6 billion, driven by a sharp rise in gold reserves, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
Gold reserves increased by $4.5 billion during the week, while foreign currency assets — the largest component of the forex kitty — increased by only $196 million.
 
The total reserves are now at their highest level since 4 October 2024, when they stood at $701 billion.
 
In the preceding week, total reserves had declined by $2.06 billion to $686.06 billion.
 
The reserves had hit an all-time high of $705 billion in September 2024. So far in 2025, foreign exchange reserves have risen by $56 billion.
 
Experts attributed the rise in reserves largely to revaluation gains. Gold prices increased by 2.61 per cent to $3,325 per ounce during the reporting week.

“This was purely revaluation gains because the RBI net sold dollars in the spot market, albeit a small amount,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
Foreign exchange market participants said the central bank sold US dollars heavily during the week to counter volatility in the exchange rate due to geopolitical tensions.
 
“The RBI was there to protect the ₹86 per dollar mark when the war-like situation was there last week,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We were moving almost 50 paisa per day; they (RBI) had to intervene,” he added.
 
The rupee depreciated by 0.98 per cent during the reporting week. On 8 May, the domestic unit saw its steepest single-day fall in over two years, erasing all gains for both the calendar and financial years.
 
However, the central bank’s intervention through dollar sales helped stabilise the currency, leading to a recovery on Friday. By the end of the week, the rupee had appreciated by 0.27 per cent for the calendar year and 0.1 per cent for the financial year.
 
First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

