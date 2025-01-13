Rupee hits new low of 86.40 as dollar strengthens post unfavourable data

The Indian Rupee hit a fresh low of 86.40 per dollar on Monday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepping in to manage market volatility. The decline is driven by multiple global factors, including stronger-than-expected US economic data, higher US Treasury yields, and a rising dollar index. These developments have intensified demand for the dollar, pressuring emerging market currencies like the Rupee.

“Rupee makes a fresh record low of 86.40 as RBI steps in there. The reasons are good US data, higher US yields, taking dollar index higher. Biden imposed more sanctions on Russia taking Brent oil higher towards above 81. Rupee has achieved 86 well before January and is now headed to 86.50 in a slow and steady way. RBI will allow the weakness as demand keeps moving up and supplies dwindle. Have to watch one week from now what Trump says and does. Volatile times,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Adding to the global uncertainty, US President Joe Biden has imposed additional sanctions on Russia, which has pushed Brent crude oil prices above the $81 per dollar mark. Higher oil prices are exacerbating India’s trade deficit and increasing demand for foreign exchange, further weakening the Rupee.

The Rupee has breached the 86 mark well ahead of market expectations for January and now appears poised to approach 86.50 in a gradual, controlled manner. The RBI is likely to allow some depreciation in the currency to accommodate the growing demand for dollars amid dwindling supply, particularly as importers hedge their positions.

The coming week will be crucial, especially as market participants keep a close eye on President-elect Donald Trump’s actions and statements, which could introduce additional volatility to global markets. “It had moved beyond 86 in NDF on Friday after jobs data. Today there is minimal intervention by the RBI that is why there is sharp depreciation,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.