Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee down 27 paise at record low of 86.31 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee down 27 paise at record low of 86.31 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.12 and fell to historic low level of 86.31 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a steep loss of 27 paise from previous close

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The rupee's slide show went on for the second straight session on Monday as it crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.

A record surge in crude oil prices, sustained outflow of foreign capital, and a negative trend in domestic equity markets also kept the Indian currency under pressure, forex traders said.

The dollar, they said, strengthened on better-than-expected job growth in the US market, which also fuelled the benchmark treasury yields amid expectations of slower interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.12 and fell to the historic low level of 86.31 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a steep loss of 27 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee declined 18 paise to settle at 86.04 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.22 per cent to its over two-year-high level of 109.72. The 10-year US bond yields remained elevated touching its October 2023 level at 4.76 per cent.

Also Read

In month since the change of guard at RBI, rupee's volatility picks up

Will Trump 2.0 aid India Inc earnings? Subhash Chand of SMC Global answers

Premium

Rupee volatility likely to drive imported luxury car prices off course

Rupee hits record low of 85.94/$ intraday, recovers to close at 85.86/$

Rupee's slide may continue despite higher rate cut expectations: Survey

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.44 per cent to $80.91 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 550.49 points, or 0.71 per cent, lower at 76,828.42 points, while the Nifty was down 182.45 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 23,249.05 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 2,254.68 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the country's forex reserves dropped by $5.693 billion to $634.585 billion in the week ended January 3.

The latest government data released on Friday, however, showed the industrial production (IIP) growth accelerated to a six-month high of 5.2 per cent year-on-year in November 2024, riding on the increased festive demand and pick-up in the manufacturing sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahead of Feb policy, RBI guv Malhotra to meet bank chiefs on Thursday

December numbers signal improving microfinance situation: MFIN CEO

Premium

Field agents at a crossroads: The BC channel is ripe for being reimagined

FinMin to meet bank heads on Wed to review financial inclusion schemes

IBA seeks blanket corporate tax holidays for compressed biogas production

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarcurrency market

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story