Rupee plunges to new low of 84.12 per dollar as FPI sell equities

Rupee fell to a new low of Rs 84.12 per dollar on Monday as foreign investors sold domestic equities, offsetting the strength in Asian peers, said dealers.

Market participants said that the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales to protect the rupee from further depreciation.

The local currency had settled at Rs 84.0925 per dollar on Thursday after hitting intra-day low of Rs 84.11 against the US dollar.

The rise in crude oil prices further weighed on the rupee. Brent crude oil prices rose 1.5 per cent to $74.11 per barrel after OPEC+ announced a delay in its planned December production increase, pushing it back by at least a month due to price pressures from subdued demand.

Over the past two years, OPEC+ has cut production by nearly 6 million barrels per day to stabilise prices. Additionally, a weaker dollar and expectations of stimulus measures in China contributed to the recent price uptick.

“There is outflow from equities and some oil bids are also there,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There are offers from the RBI at around Rs 84.12 per dollar, the rupee should settle around these levels today,” he added.

Asian currencies strengthened as the US dollar index fell to 103.77, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield easing to 4.316 per cent after reaching 4.38 per cent on Friday.

With just a day before the US elections, analysts suggest that Trump’s policies could increase inflation, bond yields, and the dollar, while Harris is seen as a candidate of continuity. Harris’s unexpected 3-point lead in Iowa has contributed to the dollar's dip amid a closely contested race. A Harris win combined with a split Congress might trigger a swift reversal in “Trump trades,” potentially pressuring gold, Bitcoin, and U.S. equities lower. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on November 7, following a significant 50 bps reduction in the previous meeting.

“Rupee makes a new low as FPI continues equity sales with Nifty down by 445 points and RBI not so aggressive in selling,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.