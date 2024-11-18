SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds at 7.23%

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday raised Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon rate of 7.23 per cent, taking the total money raised through these long-tenor papers to Rs 30,000 crore in the current financial year, said multiple sources aware of the development.

The coupon is marginally higher than what the market participants were expecting. They had pegged it anywhere between 7.15 per cent to 7.20 per cent as demand for longer-tenor papers has remained strong in recent domestic capital market offerings, sources said.

Having said that, they said the issuance has been reasonably priced. Market participants said corporate bond yields have increased by approximately 10 basis points, generating renewed investor interest.

“SBI concluded another infrastructure bond issuance (third tranche this fiscal) with an aggressive cut-off yield of 7.23 per cent. The spread of just around 18 basis points over corresponding sovereign government bond yields highlights the robust appetite among long-term corporate bond investors in India. With this tranche, SBI has successfully mobilised Rs 30,000 crore through infrastructure bonds in the current fiscal year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder & managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Despite the sizable supply of these instruments, the demand for such top-tier credit securities remains unwavering, reflecting the confidence of investors in SBI’s credit quality and the overall resilience of the bond market, he said, adding that SBI’s focus on supporting credit growth has prompted the bank to explore funding opportunities in both domestic and offshore markets

SBI has previously raised Rs 20,000 crore through infrastructure bonds in the current financial year (FY25). In June this year, the state-owned lender had raised Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds at 7.36 per cent. Additionally, it had raised another Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year bonds at the same rate.

SBI, during its recent Q2 earnings, had said that they will raise long-term bonds up to an amount remaining of Rs 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement during FY25. In July-September (Q2FY25), the bank raised Rs 10,000 crore by issue of long-term bonds and Rs 15,000 crore by Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds in the nature of debentures, the bank has said.

State-owned banks have increasingly tapped the domestic capital market to raise funds through infrastructure bonds to fund credit growth as deposit mobilisation has been a challenge. State-owned banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and others have also raised sizable amounts through infra bonds in the current financial year.

Money raised through infrastructure bonds is advantageous for banks because it is exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Unlike funds raised through deposits, where banks must maintain 4.5 per cent of the amount as CRR with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest approximately 18 per cent in securities to meet SLR obligations, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed for lending activities.

Earlier this month, state-owned REC raised Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of 15-year bonds at a tight pricing of 7.09 per cent. Additionally, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has raised Rs 1,415 crore through bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent.