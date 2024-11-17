Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FM Sitharaman responds to X user seeking tax relief for middle class

The user had posted: "I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it's just a heartfelt request."

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interaction with students at a school, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday responded to an X user seeking tax relief for the middle class, saying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government attends to people's concerns.

"PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," Sitharaman replied to the user on X.

The user had posted: "I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it's just a heartfelt request."  Sitharaman also said, "I recognise and appreciate your concern.

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

