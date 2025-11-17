16th Finance Commission submits its 2026-31 report to President Murmu

The Sixteen Finance Commission led by its chairman Arvind Panagariya submitted its report for 2026–31 to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Monday. The Finance Commission is a constitutionally mandated body established once every five years to devise a formula for distributing net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states as well as among states and local bodies. Currently, India shares 41 per cent of federal taxes with states as recommended by the 15th panel. The Finance Commission is a constitutionally mandated body established once every five years to devise a formula for distributing net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states as well as among states and local bodies. Currently, India shares 41 per cent of federal taxes with states as recommended by the 15th panel.

The full-time members of the Commission include former secretary of Expenditure, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda, former director of the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi.

Who are the part-time members of the 16th Finance Commission? T B Ravi Shankar, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor of State Bank of India, are appointed as the part-time members of the Commission. The Commission is assisted by Secretary Ritvik Pandey, two joint secretaries and one economic advisor. What recommendations will the Commission make for the 2026–31 cycle? The Commission would make its recommendations on distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and states and the allocation of the respective shares of such proceeds between states.

The Finance Commission, as per the terms of reference, would also suggest measures needed to augment the Consolidated Fund of a state to supplement the resources of panchayats and municipalities. What is the timeline for submission and review of the report? The government had extended the tenure of the 16th Finance Commission by one month till November 30. The 16th Finance Commission was constituted by the government on December 31, 2023. The recommendations of the committee will be examined by the Finance Ministry before the presentation of the next Budget. In order to align the centrally sponsored schemes and central sector schemes with the resources of the central and state governments, they were made coterminous with the Finance Commission cycles.