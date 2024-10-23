Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT order halting Byju's insolvency proceedings

Allowing the appeal of US-based lender Glas Trust, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order halting the insolvency proceedings against cash-strapped edtech firm Byju’s.

The bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also asked other parties to approach the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the insolvent firm to pursue appropriate remedies.

NCLAT had approved the settlement of Rs 158 crore between Byju’s (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 23. However, the apex court has now set aside this order and directed that the money be deposited in an escrow account managed by the CoC.

The court said that NCLAT should not have approved the settlement while acting in its appellate powers and should have sent the matter back to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Supreme Court had, in September this year, raised concerns about the NCLAT order closing the insolvency proceedings against Byju’s, saying that the appellate tribunal “did not apply its mind at all”.

In its August 2 order, NCLAT had said the settlement was reached before the CoC could be formed. Since the source of the money for settlement was not in dispute, it did not see a reason to keep the company in the insolvency process.

Byju’s US-based lenders had opposed the settlement, claiming that the money being used for the repayment was tainted as it was part of the $533 million that had allegedly gone “missing”.

Riju Raveendran, brother of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran and a board member, had told NCLAT that the money being paid to BCCI was “clean”. His counsel argued that the money being paid to BCCI was not part of the allegedly missing $533 million, which is at the heart of the dispute between Byju’s US-based lenders and its parent company, Think and Learn.

A day after NCLAT’s order gave Byju control of the company, he filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure he would be informed if the US-based lenders decided to appeal against the order. Glas Trust then moved the apex court against NCLAT’s decision.

“The impact on Byju’s and BCCI individually is immense, as the erstwhile management will now be able to pursue any settlement only after obtaining the consent of 90 per cent of CoC members. Meanwhile, BCCI, being an operational creditor, would be at a disadvantage due to its lower position in the waterfall, as outlined in Section 53 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, compared with financial creditors such as banks,” said Amir Bavani, Founder, AB Legal, Hyderabad.

“Byju’s insolvency will significantly impact its creditors, investors, employees, and customers. However, there is a chance for Byju’s to restructure under new ownership through a resolution plan, which could lead to a recovery or a revamped business strategy,” said Adhish Sharma, Principal Associate, Khaitan & Khaitan.