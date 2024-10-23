Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GST appeals authority upholds notice of Rs 139 cr against Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker said it will be filing an appeal against the appellate order before the Tribunal

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said a Haryana GST appeals authority has upheld a tax demand of Rs 139.3 crore against the company.

"The Commissioner (Appeals) has passed an order for period July 2017 to August 2022 upholding the demand of Rs 1,393 million, in matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The company had paid the tax amount before the issuance of show cause notice dated September 28, 2023, it added.

The country's largest carmaker said it will be filing an appeal against the appellate order before the Tribunal.

The order will have no major impact on the financial, operational or other activities of the company, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares on Wednesday ended 0.35 per cent up at Rs 11,963.15 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

