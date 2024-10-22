Paytm gets NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users months after RBI restrictions

One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates brand Paytm, on Tuesday said it has received a nod from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to on-board new UPI users, nearly nine months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed an embargo on addition of new customers.

In a letter to the Noida-based company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma, NPCI chief Dilip Asbe approved and permitted the firm to begin new user onboarding. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The permissions are subject to NPCI’s procedural guidelines and agreements with Payment Service Provider (PSP) banks.

“We would like to inform you that vide letter dated October 22, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted approval to the Company to on-board new UPI users, with adherence to all NPCI procedural guidelines and circulars,” Paytm said in an exchange filing late Tuesday.

The nod to on-board new users may lead to an increase in UPI transaction volumes for the company.

The NPCI approval comes after a significant loss of UPI market share for the fintech major, whose associate entity Paytm Payments Bank faced crippling restrictions from the banking regulator in January.

Its market share on UPI has slipped from 13 per cent in January to about 7 per cent in September on the back of an embargo to add new users.

However, it continues to be the third largest player in the UPI ecosystem.

In February, the RBI advised the NPCI to consider Paytm’s request to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for continued UPI operation of the app.

This was subject to the condition that no new users would be added by Paytm until all existing users were successfully migrated to a new handle.

In March, the company was allowed to function as a third party application provider (TPAP) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Four banks, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank, act as payment service providers (PSPs) to Paytm as part of the arrangement.

A PSP bank, either through its own application or a TPAP, onboards and registers customers on UPI, linking customers’ bank accounts to their respective UPI identifications.

A TPAP is a service provider that participates in UPI through a PSP bank, according to the NPCI. NPCI runs the UPI ecosystem in India.