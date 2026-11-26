Government cash balances have also contributed to the tightness, with slower government spending limiting the flow of funds into the banking system. According to market participants, the government cash balance currently stands at ₹5.6 trillion.

“Liquidity has been very tight for almost a month now for various reasons. We are expecting OMOs at this point. Foreign exchange swaps could also be an option as they would help inject rupee liquidity, while allowing the RBI to manage appreciation pressures on the domestic currency. The RBI might announce some measures at the policy,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.