UCBs must strengthen liquidation process to secure depositors: RBI

Urban cooperative banks (UCBs) should improve the liquidation process in order to protect the interest of depositors, a senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said.

During a conference for Registrars of Cooperative Societies in New Delhi on Thursday, RBI’s deputy governor Swaminathan J said while financial indicators for UCBs have improved, there was room for growth in business, asset quality, and liquidity.

“He emphasised the need for UCBs to evolve digitally, addressing IT and cybersecurity gaps, and highlighted the importance of improving the liquidation process to protect depositors' interests,” RBI said in a press release.

Registrars of cooperative societies from various states participated in the conference which was attended by RBI and central government officials.