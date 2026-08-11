US crypto Bill exposes India's virtual digital asset regulatory gap

The parliamentary panel, in its report on the Securities Markets Code, observed that many VDAs are increasingly traded and invested in as financial assets but that their tradability on organised platforms and price discovery through market forces are not expressly recognised or regulated under the proposed code. It warned that the resulting uncertainty could expose investors to fraud, market manipulation, misrepresentation, and inadequate grievance redress, besides creating scope for regulatory arbitrage.

Edul Patel, chief executive officer of Mudrex, said while the US legislation does not directly determine policy in other markets, its eventual shape could become an important reference point for regulators globally. “India is already developing its own regulatory approach, with the recent parliamentary panel recommendations around an interim SRO-based framework showing that the conversation is moving forward domestically. US clarity would not dictate India’s path, but it could provide policymakers with a mature reference architecture as they consider how to balance investor protection, market oversight and innovation,” he added.