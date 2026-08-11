US crypto Bill exposes India's virtual digital asset regulatory gap

Singhal said when the world’s largest financial market moves towards a more formal and predictable framework for digital assets, it creates an important benchmark for policymakers globally. “For India, where crypto adoption and Web3 talent remain major strengths, the US approach offers timely learnings on balancing consumer protection, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and tax clarity without discouraging innovation. As regulatory frameworks mature across major economies, India has an opportunity to evolve towards a more enabling, risk-calibrated approach that supports domestic talent, encourages responsible innovation, and creates greater confidence for long-term institutional participation,” he said.
India currently taxes VDAs and has brought crypto-related entities within the AML framework, but cryptocurrencies do not have a comprehensive statutory regulatory framework governing their issuance, trading, market intermediaries, and investor protection.