Yes Bank appoints Nirav Dalal as country head of financial market division

Dalal holds a master's degree in business administration (finance) from the K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
Private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nirav Dalal as country head – financial markets.

Dalal is a seasoned banking professional with over 27 years of experience in the financial markets and treasury domain. He has a strong track record of building and scaling proprietary and client-facing businesses. Before joining Yes Bank, he served as an advisor – treasury consulting at Ernst & Young (EY), where he played a pivotal role in expanding the treasury business of a leading private sector bank in India.

Prior to his tenure at EY, Dalal spent nearly 15 years at Yes Bank, managing various challenging roles within the financial markets vertical. He has also held key positions at IDBI Bank Ltd and Global Trust Bank Ltd.

Dalal holds a master’s degree in business administration (finance) from the K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research.

In August, Yes Bank relieved Amit Sureka from his duties as country head of its financial markets division with immediate effect, although it did not mention the reason for his removal.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

