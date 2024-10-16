Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI board reviews challenges due to geopolitical conflicts in meeting

RBI board reviews challenges due to geopolitical conflicts in meeting

The RBI board also passed a condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata, a former director of the central board

Ratan Tata
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India, which met today in Bhubaneswar, discussed challenges due to geopolitical tensions, among other issues, the central bank said in a press release.

“The board reviewed the current economic and financial situation, including challenges posed by evolving geopolitical conflicts.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Foreign investors have been pulling out of Indian markets following conflicts between Iran and Israel. There is speculation that Israel will retaliate against Iran for its recent missile attack.

The RBI board also passed a condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata, a former director of the central board.

The board discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, the Ombudsman Scheme, and activities of select Central Office Departments, according to the press release.

The meeting, chaired by Shaktikanta Das, governor of RBI, was attended by all four deputy governors and other directors of the central board, including Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, and Ravindra H Dholakia.

More From This Section

Sebi introduces liquidity window facility for investors in debt securities

Ministers' group discusses merger of GST compensation cess into taxes

50 new payment apps keen on joining UPI despite zero MDR: NPCI MD & CEO

Lending platform Biz2X crosses Rs 9,000 cr mark in loan disbursements

Rupee pinned near all-time low of 84.07 as regional currencies decline


Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, and Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary of the Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI's central board passes condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration starts at official website

Inflation may align with target in FY26: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

Tata Capital, Tata Motors Finance merger receives RBI's approval

Topics :RBIRatan TataForeign investors

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story