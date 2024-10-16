RBI board reviews challenges due to geopolitical conflicts in meeting

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India, which met today in Bhubaneswar, discussed challenges due to geopolitical tensions, among other issues, the central bank said in a press release.

“The board reviewed the current economic and financial situation, including challenges posed by evolving geopolitical conflicts.”

Foreign investors have been pulling out of Indian markets following conflicts between Iran and Israel. There is speculation that Israel will retaliate against Iran for its recent missile attack.

The RBI board also passed a condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata, a former director of the central board.