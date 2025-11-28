₹5,000 off: Air Canada unveils Black 'Fly-Day' fares for India-Canada route

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Air Canada has rolled out a Black Friday travel promotion for Indian passengers, offering up to ₹5,000 off on Economy bookings to Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. The offer, branded Black ‘Fly-Day’, is valid on tickets booked between 09:00 on 27 November and 11:59 on 3 December 2025, the airline said in a statement.

The discounted fares apply to round-trip travel from India between 12 January and 31 May 2026, giving passengers a five-month window to lock in lower prices for long-haul journeys.

The offer covers flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and services under the Air Canada Express banner. Each booking can include up to nine passengers, though optional services such as baggage upgrades or seat selection will be charged separately.

The Canadian flag carrier said the offer is designed to appeal to India’s rapidly expanding pool of long-haul leisure and VFR (visiting-friends-and-relatives) travellers. Whether it is reuniting with family in Toronto, visiting New York’s Times Square, or planning a Caribbean beach holiday, the airline is targeting a broad spectrum of Indian flyers, including students, families, and holiday-makers. The discounted fares are expected to particularly benefit travellers heading to key North American cities such as: Toronto

Vancouver

New York

Chicago

Los Angeles

Dallas

Cancun (Mexico)

Costa Rica

Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa (Canada) Preclearance Advantage for US-Bound Travellers

Passengers flying via Air Canada’s hubs into the United States will also benefit from U.S. customs and immigration preclearance, which allows travellers to complete all entry procedures before departure. This means they land in the U.S. as domestic passengers, significantly reducing arrival-time delays—an added convenience for business travellers and families. What the Offer Covers—and What It Doesn’t The carrier clarified that while the discount reduces the base fare portion of the ticket, it does not apply to surcharges, taxes, or fees, all of which must be paid in full by passengers, including infants occupying a seat.