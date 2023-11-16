8.35% interest, discounts on processing fee: Cheapest home loans right now

This festive season, banks and housing finance companies have introduced special offers and discounts on home loans to attract borrowers. With interest rates as low as 8.35 per cent and up to a 50 per cent discount on processing fees, it might be the perfect time to consider taking out a loan.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India are offering home loans at low interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent. As a festive offer, HDFC Bank is providing mortgages at a cheaper rate, starting at 8.35 per cent across tenures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here are tables compiled by Paisabazaar.com of home loan interest rates from public sector banks, private sector banks, and housing finance companies (HFCs) as of November 15, 2023, for a quick comparison.

Public Sector Banks

SBI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offer rates ranging from 8.40 per cent to 10.15 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh, while PNB's rates vary between 8.45 per cent and 10.25 per cent.

Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 8.40-10.35 8.40-10.55 8.40-10.75 Bajaj Housing Finance 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards Tata Capital 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.50-14.50 8.50-11.45 8.50-11.45 GIC Housing Finance 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 9.50 onwards 9.50 onwards 9.50 onwards Indiabulls Housing 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.80-14.75 8.80-14.75 8.80-14.75 ICICI Home Finance 9.20 onwards 9.20 onwards 9.20 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards

Source:Paisabazaar.com

Festive offers:

LIC Housing Finance has introduced special home loan rates for the festive season, starting from 8.40 per cent per annum for new applicants seeking home loans up to Rs 2 crore with a CIBIL score of 750 and above.These rates apply to applications submitted after October 27, 2023, with the condition that the first disbursement occurs on or before December 31, 2023. PNB Finance Limited's Diwali offers feature home loans starting from 8.50 per cent, with a loan tenure of up to 30 years and the option to secure loans up to 90 per cent of the property value.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opted to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the fourth consecutive time. The RBI has consistently increased this rate since May 2022 to address elevated inflation. With the repo rate stabilisation and the introduction of new RBI guidelines, allowing borrowers to switch to fixed-rate home loans as desired, it becomes favourable for buyers to explore loan options.