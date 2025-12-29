Add-ons galore:Zero-Dep cover taken by 60% of motor insurance users in 2025

Fiscal year 2026 marked a quiet but decisive shift in how Indians insure their vehicles. Motor insurance—long treated as a grudging, mandatory purchase—began to look more like a risk-management product shaped by technology, usage and lifestyle. Platform-level data analysed by Policybazaar shows three forces driving the change: the rapid rise of electric vehicles, a protection-first mindset, and the mainstreaming of usage-linked policies.

EVs move from niche to premium growth engine

Electric vehicles were the standout growth story of FY26. New EV motor insurance purchases grew nearly 2.5 times year-on-year, while premiums surged around 200%—a sharp contrast to petrol and diesel vehicles, where purchase growth stayed below 10% and premium growth around 30%.

The gap reflects more than just higher adoption. EVs carry higher average ticket sizes and distinct risk profiles—from battery replacement costs to specialised repairs—prompting buyers to opt for more comprehensive covers. In short, EV insurance is no longer an add-on to auto sales; it’s a fast-scaling, high-value category in its own right. From compliance to protection-first buying As vehicles became more expensive—and more complex—buyers started treating insurance as active protection, not paperwork. Add-on covers saw strong uptake across the board. Roadside Assistance led with 74% adoption, followed by Zero Depreciation at 60%. Engine Protector, Consumables, and Key/Lock Replacement each hovered around 25%, while Return to Invoice (RTI)—a higher-cost add-on—saw a more selective 12% uptake.

Brand-new vehicles get the most protection The protection bias was even clearer among buyers of brand-new vehicles. Add-on attachment rates jumped sharply at the point of purchase, led by Zero Depreciation (96%) and Roadside Assistance (83%). Consumables (74%), RTI (67%), and Engine Protector (61%) followed closely. Where demand came from—and what people drove Regionally, Maharashtra recorded the highest demand for motor insurance in FY26, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The vehicle mix also shifted. SUVs dominated new-car insurance choices, reflecting consumer preference for feature-rich compact utility vehicles. Among newly insured models, names like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Punch featured prominently. Across the overall insured base, high-volume hatchbacks and compact SUVs continued to dominate, underscoring India’s dual market: aspirational upgrades alongside mass mobility.

Pay-as-you-drive goes mainstream Perhaps the most structural change came from usage-linked insurance. Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) moved from experimentation to meaningful adoption in FY26. Around 15–20% of customers opted for PAYD policies, declaring annual usage of 7,500–8,500 km and achieving 25–30% savings versus standard comprehensive plans. The appeal is strongest among urban, low-mileage drivers—households with multiple vehicles, hybrid work routines, or limited daily commutes. As telematics and self-declaration models improve, PAYD is emerging as a credible alternative to one-size-fits-all pricing. Top vehicle models insured in 2025 2 Wheeler: Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Hero Splendor Plus, Royal Enfield Classic, Suzuki Access, Honda CB Shine, Honda Dio, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Apache.