Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Skip duration bets, stick to short and medium-duration debt funds in 2026

Skip duration bets, stick to short and medium-duration debt funds in 2026

Do not chase past returns, as the interest-rate environment that produced them no longer exists and gains from falling rates are largely behind investors

Fund, G-sec, MF, Debt funds
premium
In 2026, the emphasis should be on understanding risk rather than chasing returns.
Karthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After a phase of monetary easing and bond market rallies, debt mutual fund investors are heading into a different environment in 2026. The broad consensus among experts is that gains from falling interest rates are largely behind us. What lies ahead is a year of relative rate stability, which calls for realistic return expectations and careful portfolio construction rather than aggressive interest-rate bets.
 
Why is there limited room for rate cuts? 
The central bank cut the repo rate by 125 basis points in 2025. That phase has largely played out. The policy stance is now neutral, which means future moves, either cuts or hikes, will depend on incoming data.
 
“Any further cut depends on inflation staying below the target, and some drag on growth,” said Mayur Chauhan, fund manager – fixed income, Quantum AMC.
 
While inflation has been benign, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects it to move closer to 4 per cent in the first half of FY26. “There may be one final rate cut on February 6, but the probability is less than 50 per cent,” said Joydeep Sen, independent debt market expert.
 
Why should duration bets be avoided in 2026? 
The year 2025 belonged to the duration strategy. With the rate-cut cycle now at or near its end, duration-led capital gains are unlikely to be repeated. Duration strategies require clear visibility on further rate cuts, which is currently absent.
 
In this environment, increasing exposure to long-duration funds does not make sense for most investors. “Investors should build a large part of the portfolio in lower-duration securities and rely on the accrual theme in 2026,” said Devang Shah, head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.
 
Duration bets carry asymmetric risks at this stage. With rate cuts largely done, markets may start pricing in the next phase of the cycle, which could include rate hikes from 2027. Any such shift would hurt longer-maturity bonds more sharply.
 
The rupee has been under pressure. “In periods of currency stress, short-term interest-rate bets tend to become riskier,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.
 
For investors who might still consider long-duration funds, the investment horizon becomes critical. “The holding period should broadly match the portfolio maturity of the fund. A fund with a 10-year maturity profile requires an eight-to-10-year horizon,” said Sen.
 
Are medium-duration funds a selective opportunity? 
Medium-duration funds occupy the four-to-six-year maturity segment and offer a balance between return potential and interest-rate risk. “In a year where rates are expected to remain largely stable, build a portfolio with an accrual bias,” said Shah.
 
Yields in this segment are typically higher than those available in shorter-duration funds, which improves return potential. Chauhan pointed out that medium-duration funds are for investors who can take some risk. Macro risks such as a growth collapse, inflation surprises, commodity price shocks or sharp currency moves could lead to rate hikes. If yields rise, mark-to-market losses would follow.
 
Sen suggested that investors should align their holding period with these funds’ maturity profile, ideally staying invested for four to six years.
 
Another important consideration is credit quality. “Many medium-duration funds take higher exposure to lower-rated bonds than shorter-duration funds. Credit risk and expense ratios should be scrutinised closely,” said Dhawan.
 
Why should short-duration funds form core holdings? 
Short-duration funds are well-suited to the current environment. Their returns rely primarily on accrual income, and they are less susceptible to mark-to-market volatility if interest rates rise.
 
These funds are particularly appropriate for investors with short investment horizons of six months to one year, or for money earmarked for near-term goals. “If liquidity infusion continues through 2026, as is possible, investors in short-duration funds would benefit,” said Dhawan.
 
Where should investors allocate and what should they avoid? 
For a medium-term horizon of around two years, Shah suggested opting for income-plus arbitrage fund-of-funds, which offers tax efficiency to investors in higher tax slabs.
 
Horizon matching remains the most important principle. “Ultra-short and low-duration funds are suited for a horizon of less than one year; medium-duration and corporate bond funds are appropriate for three-to-five-year horizons; while long-duration funds are suited for those who want to make a long-term allocation,” said Sen.
 
Why is portfolio discipline crucial in 2026? 
In 2026, the emphasis should be on understanding risk rather than chasing returns. “Funds showing unusually high past returns often carry higher credit or duration risk. Stable and secure returns from high-quality portfolios are more appropriate for the role debt funds play in a portfolio,” said Chauhan.
 
Investors should also resist the temptation to reduce debt allocation simply because equities or precious metals have delivered strong performance in recent years, as debt funds play a critical stabilising role. Expenses deserve close attention. Finally, past performance should not be extrapolated blindly, as it is typically the result of a rate environment that no longer exists.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How Indians insured, invested and paid in 2025: Key financial trends

Hidden forex charges bothering you? Expert explains what RBI's rules change

How digital scams hit your wallet in 2025 & lessons for 2026 to avoid them

Year-end senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6-8%: Top bank options

Dec-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Topics :Debt FundRBI PolicyPersonal Finance Your moneyRBI rate cut

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story