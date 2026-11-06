Air India loyalty points: Everyday shopping can pay for your next flight

Air India is expanding its frequent flyer programme beyond air travel, allowing members to earn rewards on everyday purchases through a new online marketplace. The airline has launched The Maharaja Shop, a premium lifestyle shopping platform where Maharaja Club members can accumulate Maharaja Points on eligible purchases across Indian and international brands and use them towards flight bookings and cabin upgrades.

Announced on November 5, the platform offers products across categories such as electronics, luggage, travel accessories, fragrances, home essentials, wellness, watches and jewellery. Members can earn points on eligible transactions, bringing them closer to redeeming rewards such as Award Flights and Cabin Upgrades on Air India. The airline is also offering complimentary shipping on eligible orders.

For consumers who already shop online across these categories, the proposition is to convert a part of their regular spending into airline rewards rather than earning points only when they fly. However, the actual value of the benefit will depend on the points earned on each purchase, product prices and the value members eventually receive when redeeming those points for flights or upgrades. The marketplace also features an exclusive Air India merchandise collection, available only through The Maharaja Shop. Products include Maharaja magnets and collectibles, aircraft-inspired keychains, lapel pins, postcards, coasters and travel accessories. The collection is aimed at frequent flyers, loyal customers and collectors looking to buy merchandise associated with the airline.

“Maharaja Club is evolving into a comprehensive lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members well beyond their travel journeys. The Maharaja Shop is a natural extension of that vision, giving members another meaningful way to engage with the programme through their everyday spending,” said Sunil Suresh, head of loyalty, e-commerce and marketing at Air India. The launch is part of Air India's effort to increase engagement with its loyalty programme by creating more opportunities for members to earn points between trips. The airline said Maharaja Club members can already earn points through Air India, Air India Express and more than 100 partners across airlines, hospitality, retail, lifestyle and financial services.