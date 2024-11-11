Air India's 'Fly Prior' lets you rebook an earlier flight at no extra cost

Air India, India's flagship airline, has introduced ‘Fly Prior’, an innovative ancillary service designed to provide travelers with greater flexibility and control over their travel plans. This service will allow guests flying within India the option to catch an alternative flight up to 12 hours earlier than their originally booked departure, giving them freedom to make last-minute changes to their schedules.

The new service is a game-changer for passengers who need to adjust their travel plans at the last minute. Whether you’ve secured an unscheduled business meeting, want to avoid an inconvenient delay, or simply wish to reach your destination earlier, this new service allows you to rebook on an earlier flight on the same day. The best part? This flexibility is available without the hassle of hefty rebooking charges — provided that there are seats available in the same class as your original booking.

Imagine this: You’ve just finished an important meeting in Mumbai, but now you need to be in Delhi by early evening for another appointment. Thanks to ‘Fly Prior’, you can board a flight to Delhi that departs hours earlier, making sure you arrive refreshed and ready, all with minimal disruption to your original plans.

How It Works

Guests can opt for ‘Fly Prior’ at Air India’s ticketing counters or check-in desks located at airports across India. This service is free of charge for Gold and Platinum members of Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty program.

For all other travelers, the service is available for a reasonable additional fee, making it an affordable option for those in need of flexibility.

Once you choose ‘Fly Prior’, the airline will immediately confirm your new, earlier flight, and if you have checked baggage, it will be quickly transferred to your new flight. This includes any additional services you might have purchased, such as excess baggage or priority handling. However, do note that seat selection and special meal requests will need to be re-confirmed for the new flight.

Pricing Structure

The pricing for ‘Fly Prior’ depends on your flight route:

Rs 2,199 for flights between major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Rs 1,499 for flights to or from any other destinations within India.

This launch comes at a pivotal time in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey. Since its return to the Tata Group in 2022, Air India has been undergoing a comprehensive five-year overhaul under the Vihaan.AI transformation plan. The airline has already made significant strides in improving its operational foundation, and with the introduction of ‘Fly Prior’, it is further cementing its commitment to elevating the customer experience.

What This Means for You