Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vistara merger: Air India pilots unhappy over differing retirement age

Vistara merger: Air India pilots unhappy over differing retirement age

At Air India, which was owned by the government since the 1950s and came into the Tata fold in 2022, the retirement age for pilots and other staff is 58 years, whereas at Vistara it is 60 years

Air India
Air India(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A section of Air India pilots is unhappy in the run-up to the Vistara merger over different retirement age limits for pilots of the two Tata Group-owned airlines as the management is yet to address the issue, according to sources.

At Air India, which was owned by the government since the 1950s and came into the Tata fold in 2022, the retirement age for pilots and other staff is 58 years, whereas at Vistara it is 60 years.

Vistara -- jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines -- is set to be merged with Air India on November 11 as part of the salt-to-steel conglomerate's consolidation of its aviation business.

The sources said resentment is brewing among a section of Air India pilots as the management is yet to formulate a common superannuation age for the integrated entity.

Air India did not comment on the issue.

"There is a lot of resentment among a section of Air India pilots ahead of the Vistara merger over the retirement age limit.

More From This Section

Vedanta Resources debt reduced by $4.7 bn in 2 years, says Anil Agarwal

Premium

Aster DM Healthcare-Quality Care India merger talks enter final lap

Mining tax by states: Tata Steel to file curative petition in Supreme Court

GST applicable on AAI-Adani pact for Thiruvananthapuram airport: Kerala AAR

Confident of achieving $31 bn chemical export target in FY25: CHEMEXCIL

"While the management was prompt in bringing parity in terms of salary structure and other working conditions of the employees of the two airlines as part of the merger process, it is yet to address the issue of two different retirement age limits," a source said on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said the anomaly puts the Air India pilots at a "disadvantage" vis-a-vis their Vistara counterparts, who will be getting two more years of service.

Under the current DGCA regulations, a pilot can serve up to the age of 65 years.

In August this year, Air India announced a policy stating that it will retain select pilots on a contract basis for a period of five years after retirement with provision to extend it till the age of 65 years.

"Air India management needs to fix this anomaly by raising the retirement age limit of its employees also to 60 years.

"Air India pilots have already got a raw deal with the common seniority list, where many pilots have become junior in the seniority list compared to the Vistara pilots despite being more experienced and having more years in service," the source claimed.

In January 2022, Tata Group took control of Air India, along with its international budget subsidiary Air India Express.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SIA to invest additional Rs 3,195 cr in Air India after Vistara merger

With Vistara merging, Air India is now the only full-service Indian carrier

Air India rejigs senior management level employees ahead of Vistara merger

Vistara merger: Air India deploys additional resources to help passengers

Air India suspends 10 crew members amid protest over revised layover policy

Topics :VistaraAir India

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story