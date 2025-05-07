Ajay Devgn gives office space on rent in Mumbai, to earn Rs 3.3 cr in 5 yrs

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn have given on rent an office unit located in Mumbai’s Andheri West locality for a monthly rent starting at Rs 5.47 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in May 2025.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ajay Devgn has given the office unit on rent to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited. The office unit is located in Signature by Lotus and has a carpet area of 2,545 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 85,500 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. The transaction includes a security deposit of Rs 16.42 lakh.

Devgn acquired three adjacent office units, each measuring 2,545 sq. ft., for a total value of Rs 30.35 crore in April 2023—amounting to Rs 10.12 crore per unit. The current rental agreement pertains to one of these units. Based on the agreed rental terms and estimated acquisition cost of a single unit, the rental yield stands at approximately 6.5% for the first three years, rising to around 7.5% during the final two years of the lease.

In September 2024, Devgn leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh. The 'leave and license' agreement, formalised this September, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by Square Yards. The leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month (5 years) lease term. The actor, along with his wife, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower. According to Square Yards' analysis, the rental agreement spans five years from May 2025 to April 2030, inclusive of an initial fit-out period. The monthly rent is set at Rs. 5.47 lakh for the first three years and escalates to Rs 6.29 lakh for the final two years of the term.

Andheri West is a key real estate market in Mumbai, serving both commercial and residential demand. It offers strong connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The locality is strategically positioned close to major business districts including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel.

Ajay Devgn is among India’s most accomplished actors, with a career spanning over three decades. He has received two National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema. Known for critically and commercially successful films such as Singham, Drishyam, and Tanhaji, he continues to remain active with recent releases like Bhuj and Maidaan. His latest film Raid 2 has been released, with Son of Sardaar 2 currently in development.