Perks galore: Amex Platinum Card gets luxe upgrade, fees hiked to Rs 77,880

American Express India on Tuesday unveiled a revamped suite of benefits for its Consumer Platinum Card, offering cardholders an enhanced premium experience. The new features cater to the evolving needs of today's discerning travelers and consumers.

Key Enhancements:

Increased Annual Value: The Platinum Card now provides a cumulative value of over Rs 450,000 annually, including an incremental value of over Rs 1,40,000.

Elite-Tier Memberships: Cardholders can enjoy access to exclusive elite-tier memberships, providing additional privileges and perks.

Enhanced Rewards: The card offers enhanced rewards across various categories, including travel, dining, and everyday purchases.