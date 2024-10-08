Dubai Golden Visa: Qualified teachers eligible to apply from Oct 15

Are you an Indian teacher working in Dubai? Teachers in Dubai's private education sector who have shown remarkable dedication and excellence will soon have a special reason to celebrate. To mark World Teachers’ Day, which is observed annually on October 5, the UAE government announced that teachers in Dubai who have made exceptional contributions will be eligible for Golden Visas.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, has directed that these loterm visas be granted to distinguished teachers as a gesture of recognition for their work.

What is Dubai's golden visa?

The Golden Visa is a loterm residence permit that allows foreign talents to live, work, or study in the UAE without needing a local sponsor. Initially introduced to attract skilled professionals to the country, this visa category is available to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline workers.

Benefits of a golden visa

Those granted a Golden Visa receive several benefits:

An entry visa for six months with multiple entries to facilitate residence issuanceA loterm, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 yearsNo requirement for a sponsor to remain in the UAEPermission to stay outside the UAE for more than six months without losing residency statusThe ability to sponsor family members, including spouses and children, irrespective of their agesThe option to employ an unlimited number of domestic helpersFamily members can stay in the UAE until their permit expires, even if the Golden Visa holder passes away.

Golden visa for teachers

Eligible teachers include those in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. Their selection is based on their academic achievements and the significant impact they've had on education in Dubai.

Key criteria include:

Student performance and outcomes

Feedback from peers and the educational community

Contributions to improving the quality of education in Dubai

This initiative aligns with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, which aims to attract educators who inspire and promote excellence in the educational sector. "On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, we congratulate all teachers and educators, recognising their critical role in shaping the future. We believe in their mission and their contribution to building minds and nurturing generations," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He continued, "Teachers are the source of inspiration for today’s generations and tomorrow’s leaders, and their contributions support Dubai’s development journey, reaffirming our commitment to investing in human capital."

Role of Indian educators in UAE schools

The Indian community has a significant presence in the UAE's educational landscape, particularly in the Northern Emirates, which host 76 schools following the Indian curriculum. Of these:

69 schools follow the CBSE curriculum

4 schools adhere to the ICSE curriculum

6 schools follow the Kerala State Board curriculum

In the 2023-2024 academic year, 83% of students in Dubai's Indian curriculum schools received an education rated as “good” or higher. The UAE's school inspection report covered 32 private schools with over 94,499 students studying under the Indian curriculum:



1 school was rated “Outstanding”

10 schools were rated “Very Good”

14 schools were rated “Good”

7 schools were rated “Acceptable”

None of the schools were rated “Weak” or “Very Weak”

Recruitment of Indian teachers in the UAE

While there are no official numbers on Indian teachers currently working in Dubai, the UAE has sought to attract Indian educators. In 2019, the UAE government launched a recruitment drive in India to hire qualified teachers for its schools. Reports at the time indicated that these Indian teachers were offered monthly salaries of around Dh16,000 (approximately Rs 304,017), which is significantly higher than the average salary for teachers in India.

This initiative was aimed at filling nearly 3,000 vacant teaching positions in Emirati government school.