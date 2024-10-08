Mirae Asset launches Nifty Total Market Index Fund: Is it worth betting on

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) on Tuesday launched an open-ended scheme that will replicate and track the Nifty Total Market Total Return Index, providing customers a chance to invest in 750 companies across various market capitalisation segments.

The Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund seeks to capture the “entirety of India's equity market landscape”, including large, mid, small and microcap segments, said the company. The approach is designed to offer investors a diversified portfolio that reflects the evolving dynamics of the Indian economy.

“The Indian economy and stock market’s growth trajectory has led to the evolution of stock and sectoral composition of market cap segments with numerous opportunities existing across the board, and the Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund seeks to allow investors to participate in this dynamic journey across large, mid, small and micro-cap segments, in a single diversified fund,” said Siddharth Srivastava, head-ETF Product, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), in a statement.