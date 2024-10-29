Applicants blast H-1B visa renewal process: Why is the system slow

Many Indian H-1B visa holders find the renewal process frustrating, particularly when it comes to securing Dropbox slots. That’s because the United States (US) system handles a huge number of applications “diligently and truthfully”, according to experts.

“The most important thing to understand about the US visa process is that it’s a machine. It’s not about you as an individual; it’s about a system protecting the United States. The process can feel nasty and impersonal but it’s designed that way,” said Russell A Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels.

This impersonal process is what’s driving many visa holders to voice their frustration. In a post shared earlier this month, a Reddit user called the visa renewal process a “nightmare.” He wrote, “I’ve been hunting for H-1B Dropbox visa slots for over a month now, and they just refuse to release anything for India. The few I’ve seen were for random dates like two days from now – seriously, how is anyone living in the US supposed to make that work?! It’s absolutely insane.”

The Dropbox system allows eligible applicants to renew their US visa without in-person interviews. For Indian H-1B visa holders, all Dropbox submissions are processed through the US Consulate in Chennai, although applicants can drop their documents at visa application centres across India. However, securing slots is challenging.

Many have had to travel back to India to submit their documents but with last-minute slots being released, planning such trips has become increasingly difficult. The Reddit user, who needed to get stamped before November, said, “I can’t just fly there on a whim and hope they’ll release slots the next day.”

Others share similar struggles

Several other Reddit users also shared their experiences with the same issue. One user commented, “I’m in the same boat. Looking for slots for Nov or Dec, nothing is released. I need to go to India at any cost. Hope they release soon like they did for October.”

Another individual suggested opting for an in-person interview instead, saying, “I picked an in-person interview. I was able to book my slot in December within a week. I’d suggest changing your Dropbox to in-person if you can.” He added that in-person slots from November 18-25 in Hyderabad were available.

Others reported having trouble finding Dropbox slots, with one user mentioning they had been searching since August and only saw a few slots open up in July and again a few weeks ago.

"While the system is frustrating, it’s not intended to be convenient. The US State Department has been open about the resource challenges and is trying to catch up with the backlog caused by the pandemic. However, it will never be fast or easy for applicants. The system simply isn’t designed for that,” Stamets explained.

What happens if you miss a slot?

Missing out on a Dropbox slot can cause substantial delays for Indian H-1B visa holders. “If you don't get your visa in time, you're basically out of luck,” said Stamets. He advised applying early, especially for those renewing visas for educational purposes and stressed the importance of maintaining close contact with relevant institutions.

He also noted that applicants with special circumstances might be able to seek some assistance by working with a US lawyer to review their case. “You can also ask friends or relatives in the US to speak with their senators or representatives to make inquiries on your behalf,” Stamets added.

Are there ways to speed up the process?

There are limited options for expediting the process, Stamets explained. “The rich and powerful can speak with acquaintances who can advocate in particular ways, but unless you're Elon Musk or Melania Trump's parents, it's usually impossible to speed up the visa process.”

He warned against paying individuals who claim they can fast-track the process. “Anyone who says, ‘I know Mister X, or Ambassador Y’ is either fooling you or about to get schooled in reality. Don't pay anyone for illegitimate ‘help’ unless you want to risk losing your money or your chance at a visa for a very long time.”

Stamets pointed out that the system has been under strain, particularly following the pandemic, and while the US State Department has acknowledged resource challenges, it hasn't offered quick solutions. He advised applicants to stay patient, saying, “Understand how the US system works, be diligent, and absolutely truthful in the process, and you are likely to be rewarded.”