August 31 ITR deadline: Mistakes professionals, freelancers should avoid

For freelancers and professionals, filing the income-tax return (ITR) is not just about declaring annual earnings and paying the right tax. Choosing the correct ITR form, reconciling receipts with the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS, reporting goods and services tax (GST) correctly and disclosing all sources of income can make the difference between a smooth filing and a tax notice. With the August 31 deadline approaching for taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit, experts highlight the key mistakes self-employed taxpayers should avoid in their ITR for assessment year (AY) 2026-27.